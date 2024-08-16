Emergency Declaration to Expedite Storm Recovery

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an emergency declaration to help communities in 18 counties rebuild critical infrastructure after severe storms and flash flooding that took place August 9-10, 2024. The action authorizes DEC to expedite necessary permit reviews for work to repair infrastructure and structures on and over waterways, restore waterway channel capacity, and perform other activities necessary to restore public safety.

“After Hurricane Debby upended the lives of countless New Yorkers, I’ve directed DEC to issue an emergency declaration to expedite recovery efforts so that families and businesses can rebuild,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is working around the clock to provide resources and assistance to communities in need, and we will continue to make every effort to ensure a full recovery.”

The declaration includes Allegany, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Ontario, Oswego, Schoharie, Schuyler, Steuben, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Yates counties. The Emergency Declaration will allow DEC to utilize the Statewide General Permit for stream activities in impacted areas, including emergency stream repair work in protected waterbodies following a natural disaster.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC is working tirelessly with our partners at all levels of government to assist communities as they deal with the damage and devastation wrought by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Debby. This emergency declaration will help expedite critical work necessary to bring communities and infrastructure back on-line and provide the support needed to recover and rebuild.”

General Permits help communities rebuild by avoiding the process of seeking individual permits. Parties must apply to DEC for coverage under the permit before beginning work in a stream, including but not limited to: stream restoration; backfilling; stabilization; or infrastructure repair that would create a disturbance to the stream. DEC considers such coverage on a case-by-case basis. To advance these efforts, DEC will conduct site visits, meet with property owners and local leaders, and offer technical guidance to review all emergency permit applications received. Visit the NYSPGP-1 webpage for a copy of NYSPGP-1, application instructions, and additional information.

DEC allows pumping out flood waters from residential structures without a permit. If possible, property owners are advised to pump water to a grassy area so that solids can settle out before entering nearby waterbodies. In the event that any water encountered during the flood recovery is impacted by petroleum, chemicals, or other hazardous materials, property owners are advised to immediately contact DEC’s Spill hotline (1-800-457-7362) prior to addressing any flood waters.

Earlier this year, DEC and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the first State Programmatic General Permit (NYSPGP-1), which authorizes activities to facilitate the recovery and restoration of damaged properties, projects, aquatic resources, and infrastructure following major storm events. When activated in response to a widespread storm event, the NYSPGP-1 permit provides one application for the purpose of complying with both agencies’ regulations collectively governing discharge of pollutants into fresh waters, rivers, streams, lakes, ponds and wetlands. This new permit expands each agency’s existing storm response capabilities to ensure environmental approvals necessary for response to widespread storm events are expedited.

