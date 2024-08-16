State Highway Patrol Graduates 41 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 41 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held for the 163rd Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony celebrated our states newest Troopers on their accomplishment and decision to embark on a rewarding career of service to the state of North Carolina. The ceremony culminated 27 weeks of demanding training received at the State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh.

The ceremony was held at 10 o’clock at The Shephard’s Church in Cary. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. served as guest speaker, providing remarks to the ceremony attendees. The oath of office was administered by Supreme Court Justice Trey Allen of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided words of encouragement to the new troopers and their families.

“It is admirable that these new Troopers have chosen a life of service to our great state,” said Johnson. “I have great faith that their work as ambassadors will only strengthen the positive reputation our agency has built a part of our storied 95-year history.”

These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, September 11, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their assigned duty station is attached. A photograph of the graduating class and photographs from today’s ceremony will be available at the Patrol’s Facebook page later today: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol.



