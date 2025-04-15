North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) is now accepting applications for grants funded through the 2025 House Bill 47, S.L. 2025-2, § 2A.2(7) for repair and reconstruction projects by Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs).

Any VOAD organization involved in actual and ongoing repair and reconstruction projects in North Carolina counties within the Tropical Storm Helene Federal Disaster Declaration are encouraged to apply. Proposed TS Helene repair and reconstruction projects are also eligible to apply.

Initial funding for this notice is anticipated to be $10 million. There is no maximum grant request limit, funding will be allocated to maximize the potential capacity needed.

Projects can be 100% funded with no local cost share and are paid on a reimbursement basis.

Grant administration costs are not eligible.

The Period of Performance (POP) is up to 36 months, starting on the date of the recipient’s award.

Applications must be received by NCEM no later than the Close of Business (5PM) on May 15, 2025.

For more information visit: 2025 VOAD Disaster Recovery Grant Program NOFO | NC DPS