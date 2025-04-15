FEMA Evaluators to Present Harris Nuclear Plant Exercise Outcome at Public Meeting

On April 29, 2025, state and local emergency officials will join representatives from Duke Energy in an exercise to test emergency response plans for the Harris Nuclear Plant in Wake County, NC.

The exercise will focus on the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone around the Harris Nuclear plant and evaluate the command, control, communications and response functions of the state, county and utility partners.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Federal Emergency Management Agency require such exercises every two years to test response plans within a 10-mile radius of the plant. Once every eight years, the NRC and FEMA requires state and local officials to exercise response plans withing a 50-mile radius of the plant, including impacts to agricultural interests, food supply and plans for return home after evacuation.

The public and media are invited to attend an exercise outcome meeting to be held by the FEMA evaluators on May 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held at:

New Hill Community Center

3101 New Hill-Holleman Rd

New Hill, NC 27562

