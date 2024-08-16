Dr. Frank J. Mandarino’s Chiropractic Office in Staten Island, N.Y., Marks Anniversary of Longtime Location

Mandarino Chiropractic’s state-of-the-art Staten Island facility is located at 2052 Richmond Rd., in the community of Grant City.

Patients can relax in the posh waiting area at Mandarino Chiropractic's Staten Island, N.Y., office.

Facility has been regularly updated throughout the years, providing consistent appeal in both aesthetics and the leading-edge therapies available at the site

My greatest reward is sharing in the happiness of a patient who, before being treated in my office, feared having to cope with pain for a lifetime”
— Dr. Frank J. Mandarino
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandarino Chiropractic, which was founded in Staten Island, N.Y., 33 years ago, is marking the anniversary of relocating to its present Staten Island location in the summer of 2010.

Founded and operated by Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, the office at 2052 Richmond Rd., in the borough’s community of Grant City, has been regularly updated throughout the years, providing consistent appeal in both aesthetics and the leading-edge therapies available at the site.

“Patient wellness is always at the forefront of my practice, so I continually work to provide the most effective therapies within an inviting and comfortable setting,” said Dr. Mandarino, whose practice has grown to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.

An award-wining chiropractor, Dr. Mandarino is noted for incorporating state-of-the-art therapies into the vibrant practice.

Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.

“My greatest reward is sharing in the happiness of a patient who, before being treated in my office, feared having to cope with pain for a lifetime,” Dr. Mandarino stated.

Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).

On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com

