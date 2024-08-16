Discover the world of wild edibles with MDC Cape Nature Center on Aug. 30

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Learn about the whole world of delicious wild mushrooms at Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center from 7 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 30!

“While certainly worthy of great attention, the morel is far from the only wild edible mushroom,” said MDC Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager and program instructor Alex Holmes. “During this free program you’ll discover some of fall’s finest table fare.”

You’ll also have the chance to learn the basics of foraging for mushrooms, several easy to identify fall treats, and maybe even a recipe or two!

Registration is not required.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.