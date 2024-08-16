SCDE releases 2024 End of Course and Career Readiness assessment results

The South Carolina Department of Education has released the 2023-2024 results for the End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) and SC Career Readiness Assessments, showcasing improvements in student performance across several key subjects. While some areas require continued focus, the overall trends indicate growth in South Carolina’s education outcomes, advancing the state’s goal of having at least 75% of students meet the standard for college or career readiness.

EOCEP: End-of-Course Examination Program

The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) is a statewide assessment program of end-of-course tests for gateway courses awarded units of credit in English/language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies. These assessments are critical for ensuring that students are prepared for the academic challenges of college and the demands of the modern workforce.

EOCEP Statewide Summary

Course % Passing (A-C) 2023 % Passing (A-C) 2024 Algebra 1 45% 51% English 2 67% 70% Biology 1 43% 47% U.S. History 45% 44%

Algebra 1: The passing rate (grades A-C) improved from 45% in 2023 to 51% in 2024, reflecting a notable increase in students achieving higher grades. Spartanburg 2 and Greenwood 52 achieved the state’s 75% proficiency goal for student achievement on the Algebra 1 EOCEP. Williamsburg improved Algebra 1 results by 45 percentage points, and Greenwood 52 by 35 percentage points, from 2023 to 2024.

English 2: Passing rates increased from 67% in 2023 to 70% in 2024, showcasing continued improvement in literacy skills among students. The following districts achieved the state’s 75% proficiency goal for student achievement on the English 2 EOCEP: York 4, Lexington/Richland 5, Anderson 3, York 2, SC Public Charter School District, Limestone Charter Association, Spartanburg 4, Spartanburg 3, Spartanburg 1, Anderson 1, Lexington 1, Dorchester 2, Anderson 4, Spartanburg 2, Greenwood 52. Calhoun improved English 2 EOCEP results by +19 percentage points.

Biology 1: The passing rate rose from 43% in 2023 to 47% in 2024, indicating growing student comprehension of biological concepts. York 4 achieved the state’s 75% proficiency goal for student achievement on the Biology 1 EOCEP. Greenwood 51 improved Biology 1 EOCEP results by 25 percentage points, and Williamsburg by 20 percentage points, from 2023 to 2024.

U.S. History and the Constitution: The passing rate remained relatively stable, with a slight decrease of 1% in 2023 to 2024, indicating stable student performance in understanding U.S. history and constitutional principles. York 4 achieved the state’s 75% proficiency goal for student achievement on the U.S. History and the Constitution EOCEP. Spartanburg 3 improved U.S. History and the Constitution EOCEP results by 18 percentage points.



The South Carolina Career Ready Test is administered to all eleventh-grade students to measure the skills that employers define as foundational for career readiness. These assessments play a key role in ensuring that students are equipped with the necessary competencies to thrive in the workforce and their future careers.

Career Readiness Assessment Summary

Assessment Career Ready 2023 (Levels 3-5) Career Ready 2024 (Levels 3-5) Math 59% 58% Data 69% 69% Reading 72% 71%

Assessment Career Ready 2023 Career Ready 2024 Soft Skills 68% 69%

While a significant number of South Carolina students are building the foundational skills necessary for success in college, careers, and life, progress is still needed to achieve the state's goal of having 75% of students meet the standard for career readiness.

Districts Achieving the 75% Proficiency Goals on Career Readiness Assessment: Several school districts have demonstrated exceptional commitment to preparing their students for career readiness by achieving the state’s rigorous 75% proficiency goal in the following areas:

Math: York 4

York 4 Data: York 4, York 2, Lexington 5, Anderson 4, Lexington 1, Spartanburg 4, Abbeville, Kershaw, Horry, and Pickens

York 4, York 2, Lexington 5, Anderson 4, Lexington 1, Spartanburg 4, Abbeville, Kershaw, Horry, and Pickens Reading: York 4, Lexington 5, York 2, Lexington 1, Spartanburg 4, Abbeville, Anderson 2, Anderson 4, Horry, Anderson 1, Kershaw, SC Public Charter School, Dillion 3, Charter Institute at Erskine, and Spartanburg 5.

Quote from Superintendent of Education: “Our students will never get a second chance at their education: our mission is urgent. While I am heartened by the promising progress made on the EOCEP Algebra 1, English 2, and Biology 1 tests, looking ahead, I am particularly motivated to work with local educators to address persistent gaps in civic understanding and meaningful career readiness,” said Superintendent Ellen Weaver. Working together, we will make college and career readiness a promise fulfilled, equipping students with the skills they need for their first job and laying the foundation for

a hope-filled future of life-long learning and opportunity.”

State, School District, and School Level Data for EOCEP and Career Readiness assessments can be accessed by visiting EOCEP assessment data and Career Readiness assessment data.