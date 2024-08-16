Innovative Ag Research Solutions at Farm Progress Show
Introducing Wintersteiger Smart Lab and Smart Feed, designed to streamline and enhance field trials
Our commitment to innovation is reflected in the advanced technology we bring to the show, and we look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can drive success in research and field trials.”ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WINTERSTEIGER, the global leader in precision agricultural machinery and research solutions for agronomists and seed breeders, is excited to announce its participation in the Farm Progress Show 2024, scheduled to take place from August 27-29 in Boone, Iowa. Renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to advancing agricultural research, WINTERSTEIGER will present its latest technology designed to meet the needs of agronomists and seed breeders.
At this year’s Farm Progress Show, WINTERSTEIGER will showcase its advanced laboratory solutions at Booth #43N. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the new Smart Feed and Smart Lab systems, designed to streamline and enhance field trials. The Smart Feed system ensures precise, automated plot planting, while the Smart Lab provides safe and efficient seed preparation capabilities, essential for high-quality research outcomes. Alongside these innovations, WINTERSTEIGER will display a range of other proven laboratory preparation equipment, designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern agronomy and seed breeding.
In addition to these dynamic displays, WINTERSTEIGER will feature its state-of-the-art WINTERSTEIGER x New Holland Split NH dual plot combine and the WINTERSTEIGER Quantum Pro plot combine in the demo field. These powerful machines exemplify WINTERSTEIGER’s dedication to precision and efficiency in field trials. The Split NH dual plot combine offers unparalleled versatility and performance, making it an indispensable tool for complex trial management. Meanwhile, the Quantum Pro plot combine continues to set the standard for accuracy and reliability in plot research.
“We are thrilled to be part of the Farm Progress Show 2024 and to share our latest advancements with the greater farming community as well as the industry’s leading agronomists and seed breeders,” said Sean Soyer, Sales and Service Manager at WINTERSTEIGER Seedmech. “Our commitment to innovation is reflected in the advanced technology we bring to the show, and we look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can drive success in research and field trials.”
Join WINTERSTEIGER at the Farm Progress Show 2024 to explore how our precision machinery and laboratory solutions can elevate your research and field trials. For more information about our products or to schedule a demo, please visit our booth or contact us at sean.soyer@wintersteiger.com.
