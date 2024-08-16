Cheez-It™ Hosts the Cheez-It Threez-It Giveaway, at Indiana Fever Home Games
Cheez-It™ launches Threez-It Giveaway, rewarding Indiana Fever fans with free snacks for 3-pointers at home games, powered by TPG Rewards' Barcode Buck$®.AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheez-It® is deepening its roots in sports with its professional basketball sponsorship, teaming up with the Indiana Fever in a multi-year agreement. To celebrate, Cheez-It is introducing the "Cheez-It Threez-It Giveaway" at Indiana Fever home game this season.
As part of this challenge, fans will have the chance to score free Cheez-It products whenever the Fever achieves a significant milestone in three-pointers. When the milestone is reached, a QR code will appear on the Jumbotron, signaling the start of the offer. The first 2,500 fans to respond will receive a BARCODE BUCK$® Digital Discount barcode sent directly to their phones, redeemable for a free Cheez-It® product at participating retailers nationwide through September 30, 2024.
This promotion is an extension of Cheez-It®'s commitment to infuse its cheezy spirit into the game-day experience, bringing flavor and fun to women's professional basketball. The brand's iconic logo will also be featured prominently on Fever practice jerseys, with LED signage lighting up Gainbridge Fieldhouse. To read the official press release from Kellanova, please visit https://newsroom.kellanova.com/2024-05-16-CHEEZ-IT-R-SCORES-SPONSORSHIP-AS-THE-FIRST-OFFICIAL-SNACK-OF-THE-INDIANA-FEVER.
The Giveaway and free Cheez-It product issued via Barcode Buck$ are powered by TPG Rewards. Contact TPG Rewards for more information on how brands can capitalize on the latest trends and events through digital activations.
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards develops loyalty and promotional programs for many of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. TPG was the first company to implement the technique of Digital Receipt Validation featuring an industry leading response time of less than 12 minutes. Most recently, TPG Rewards has introduced the capability of receipt validation without requiring shoppers to present an actual receipt. The company is also widely known for its Barcode Bucks Digital Discounts – rewards of all sorts sent directly to shoppers’ phones.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
Barcode Buck$ is a registered trademark of TPG Rewards, Inc.
John Galinos
TPG Rewards, Inc.
+1 212-907-7101
jgalinos@tpgny.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn