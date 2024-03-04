Kinder® Offers Product Discounts By Purchase Validation Without Requiring A Receipt
Kinder® is offering big savings for consumers during their current promotion period. During the promotion period, consumers who buy one Kinder Joy Treat are eligible to save 75¢, and those who buy one Kinder Chocolate product can save $1.00 off the purchase price. No receipt is necessary to have the purchase validated – the shopper need only scan their BARCODE BUCK$® digital barcode at checkout and immediately following the scan, the value of the reward will be deducted.
BARCODE BUCK$ is readily redeemable at a vast nationwide network of 65,000 retail locations, including major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and many other fine stores.
The Kinder brand is owned by The Ferrero Group. The offer is available at most retailers and eCommerce sites as part of the nationwide promotion running from 2/01/24 through 3/31/24, or as long as supplies last.
This is the first time Kinder is utilizing purchase validation without the requirement of an actual receipt. This groundbreaking innovation is offered exclusively by TPG Rewards, a long-established marketing technology company.
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards develops loyalty and promotional programs for many of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. TPG was the first company to implement the technique of Digital Receipt Validation featuring an industry leading response time of less than 12 minutes. Most recently, TPG Rewards has introduced the capability of receipt validation without requiring shoppers to present an actual receipt. The company is also widely known for its Barcode Bucks Digital Discounts – rewards of all sorts sent directly to shoppers’ phones.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
See what else TPG Rewards has to offer by visiting their digital Tool Kit, Promotion for a New Era.
John Galinos
