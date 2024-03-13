Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® Offers Free Product Reward Without The Need for a Receipt
AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper, a leading coffee and beverage company, is excited to announce a new promotion, Spring Sip, that will make it easier for consumers to enjoy participating Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, McCafé and The Original Donut Shop products. During the promotion period, consumers who purchase two (2) participating products plus a third Keurig product in the same transaction, are eligible to receive $10 off the price of the additional package. What sets this promotion apart is the elimination of the traditional receipt requirement to validate purchase - shoppers need only scan their BARCODE BUCK$® digital barcode at a participating retailer checkout. Following the scan, the $10 discount will be instantly deducted from the total, streamlining the redemption process.
BARCODE BUCK$ is readily redeemable at a vast nationwide network of 65,000 retail locations, including major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and many other fine stores.
In total, twelve SKUs will be participating at most retailers and eCommerce sites as part of the nationwide offer which will run from 2/1/24 through 5/31/24, or as long as supplies last.
This is the first time Keurig Dr Pepper is utilizing purchase validation in-store without the requirement of an actual receipt. This groundbreaking innovation was developed by TPG Rewards, a long-established marketing technology company.
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards develops loyalty and promotional programs for many of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. TPG was the first company to implement the technique of Digital Receipt Validation featuring an industry leading response time of less than 12 minutes. Most recently, TPG Rewards has introduced the capability of receipt validation without requiring shoppers to present an actual receipt. The company is also widely known for its Barcode Bucks Digital Discounts – rewards of all sorts sent directly to shoppers’ phones.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
