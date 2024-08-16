MDC seeks public input on remediation project and future plans for Walter Woods Conservation Area

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you enjoy walking the trails or participating in programs at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Walter Woods Conservation Area in Newton County, MDC wants to hear from you.

MDC is asking Walter Woods patrons to share information about how they use this popular area located on the southeastern edge of Joplin and also to ask questions about the mining remediation work scheduled to begin at the area in the spring of 2025. People can enter their comments online through Sept. 30 by going to https://mdc.mo.gov/walterwoods and clicking on the Walter Woods User Survey under the “Quick Facts” information block on the right side of the page.

MDC’s Walter Woods Area is part of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund mining remediation project. The goal of this multi-county remediation effort, which has been going on for more than a decade, is to remove waste materials that are remnants of mining activity that began in the 1800s and continued into the 20th century.

The Walter Woods Area lies within the Newton County Mine Tailings National Priorities Superfund Site and is adjacent to areas once used for mining. EPA staff tested soil, including creek sediment, for lead, cadmium, and zinc, and found several areas on the Walter Woods property where concentrations of one or more of these metals are high. EPA is required to remediate soil surfaces with lead concentration levels above 400 parts per million. Some EPA samples taken at Walter Woods showed concentrations as high as 4,000 parts per million. EPA remediation will impact approximately 12 acres of the 68-acre Walter Woods Area. This restoration effort will be a joint effort of MDC, EPA, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Gathering public input has always been a key part of MDC’s management and regulatory decisions. In the case of the Walter Woods Area, the topics MDC want to gather people’s opinions on include how they use the area, what their favorite parts of the area are, and if they have concerns about the mining remediation work.

Though it’s not known at this time how long remediation will take at Walter Woods, what is certain is that the area won’t end with a bare, scraped-up landscape as the finished product. MDC will work with partners to create native habitats that trail-walkers, nature photographers, and other future visitors to the Walter Woods Area can enjoy after remediation has been completed.

In the meantime, people who enjoy walking on trails and connecting with nature through programs are reminded that MDC’s nearby Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center offers opportunities to do both. The Shoal Creek Center, which is located in Newton County at 201 W. Riviera Drive on the southeast edge of Joplin, has a schedule of programs for all ages throughout the year. The trails at Shoal Creek connect with trails managed by the city of Joplin to form a trail system covering approximately four miles. People who have questions about the Shoal Creek Center or who want to sign up for text alerts about upcoming programs at the facility can call 417-629-3434.