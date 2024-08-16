CE highlights importance of studying spirit of 3rd plenary session of CPC 20th Central Committee

MACAU, August 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said studying thoroughly the implementation of the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was an important task for the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) in the present, and would be in the future.

Mr Ho made the remarks at a session, held at the Government Headquarters in Macao, for officials of the MSAR Government to study and comprehend the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee. The attendees included principal officials and senior officials from 70 departments.

The Chief Executive attached great importance to today’s session, leading the officials in earnestly studying and comprehending the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee. Mr Ho delivered an important speech, and the five secretaries also shared their insights.

The Chief Executive pointed out that the third plenary session was a milestone meeting held during a period crucial for advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, through a Chinese path to modernisation that achieved the great rejuvenation of the nation. The third plenary session had also adopted the Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on ‘Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernisation’, and had outlined a series of strategic and comprehensive initiatives for major reform.

Mr Ho called for officials at all levels of the MSAR Government to take the lead in deepening their learning and aligning thoughts and actions with the decisions of the central authorities, while integrating the important speeches of President Xi Jinping regarding Macao’s work and putting it in the context of Macao’s actual situation, as well as integrating it with their own job responsibilities. Mr Ho urged the officials to seek to understand comprehensively the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee and strive for practical results, as a strong force for advancing Macao’s development.

The Chief Executive elaborated on the need comprehensively, systematically, and profoundly to comprehend the significant meaning and main content of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee, with a specific focus on Macao’s actual situation. During today’s session, he shared insights on three key points with officials in attendance and provided clear work directives.

Emphasising the need for a stronger sense of responsibility, the Chief Executive stressed the importance of effectively implementing the decisions related to Macao from the third plenary session, and contributing in four key areas to enhance the country’s high-quality opening-up mechanisms.

Also, the Chief Executive highlighted the importance of closely aligning with Macao’s actual situation to advance work in five key areas: safeguarding national security; enhancing governance efficiency; optimising livelihood-related projects; promoting high-quality economic development; and strengthening patriotic forces. Mr Ho called for further effort to integrate the reform spirit of the third plenary session, in order to achieve continuously new accomplishments in promoting the cause of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Executive stated that the MSAR Government would continue to unite and lead all sectors across Macao society, in effectively promoting and implementing the spirit of the third plenary session.

Officials at all levels were urged to elevate their political awareness, ensure that the central authorities’ decisions regarding Macao were effectively implemented; further enhance their sense of responsibility and mission; and integrate the spirit of the third plenary session into various governmental initiatives. Their effort would enable Macao to achieve glorious results and new development in preparation for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

During today’s session, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong

Weng Chon, stated that in the future, Macao would deepen its cooperation work within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; strengthen regulatory and alignment mechanisms; continue to deepen public administration reforms; and streamline public service processes through the promotion of e-government.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, stated that there would be new initiatives in: developing new quality productive forces; enhancing the international recognition and acceptance of Macao’s position as a world centre of tourism and leisure; advancing Macao’s development as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; advancing the construction of the Greater Bay Area; and ensuring Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, said that effort would be made to study and comprehend seriously and thoroughly the spirit of the third plenary session, with a view to aligning with the key deployment of the national security system; and ensuring modernisation of capabilities outlined in the Resolution of the CPC Central Committee, and implementing these directives.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, stressed firm adherence to a new talent importation system based on the policy concepts of promoting talent cultivation within Macao, repatriation of talented people currently outside, and importing talent. Effort would also be made to improve the planning of the education system, with a focus on nurturing talented people for the science and technology sectors.

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário, stated that housing, transportation, environmental protection, and livelihood issues overall would be key areas of focus, with efforts directed towards advancing infrastructure, ensuring basic living conditions, and constructing a green, liveable, and beautiful Macao.