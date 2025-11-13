Pirelli gifts Macao Grand Prix Museum with 2025 Macao Special Edition Tyre

MACAU, November 13 - The internationally-renowned tyre manufacturer Pirelli gifts the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) with the 2025 Macao Special Edition Tyre, a symbol that rolls out their shared vision to propel motorsport forward, together with the education and culture of motor racing. As the 72nd Macau Grand Prix kicked off, the tyre-gifting ceremony was held at the Museum today (13 November). Representing both entities respectively, Circuit Activities Manager of Pirelli, Matteo Braga, presented the gift to MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

Gifting two special-edition tyres in a row

After gifting a special-edition tyre imprinted with the dragon pattern to the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee last year, Pirelli now presents this exquisite special gift of 2025 Macao Special Edition Tyre to the Museum. The P Zero tyre continues the auspicious dragon pattern on its sidewall.

Racing Tyres Theme Exhibition is co-held until 2 March 2026

The Macao Grand Prix Museum partners with Pirelli, the Italian tyre manufacturer with its legacy of speed for over a century, in launching the “Macao Grand Prix Museum X The Pirelli Legend” – Racing Tyres Theme Exhibition in September. Going on until 2 March 2026, the theme exhibition displays nine types of tyres, including the special-edition tyre imprinted with the dragon pattern – gifted by Pirelli to the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee last year, one Formula-one tyre and seven motorsport tyre models used in the Macau Grand Prix. This theme exhibition offers motorsport enthusiasts a close encounter with Pirelli’s exquisite art of tyre design and a window onto the core technique behind the unparalleled speed of racing cars. Exhibition visitors can also embark on a video journey from the intricate molding and assembly of top-notch tyres in Pirelli’s factory in Milan, to the top gear moments on Macao’s Guia Circuit.

To welcome the advent of the 72nd Macau Grand Prix, MGTO has unfolded a variety of motorsport-themed activities at the Museum starting this September. Residents and visitors are welcome to experience the enchanting fusion of Macao’s tourism and sports as well as the energy that ignites motor races.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.