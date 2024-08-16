Citynet Announces Dedication Event for New Fiber Broadband Network in Wetzel County, West Virginia
Senator Shelley Moore Capito and officials from all involved organizations will be in attendance.WETZEL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citynet is excited to announce the official dedication of its new fiber broadband network in Wetzel County, West Virginia. The event will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the 4H Grounds in New Martinsville, West Virginia. This event marks a significant step forward in bringing high-speed internet access to rural communities.
The project was made possible by the utilization of $2.1 million in ReConnect grant funds, matched by Wetzel County and the Regional Economic Development Partnership (R.E.D.), bringing the total investment to $4.2 million. This fiber network will serve a 48-square-mile area, providing high-speed internet to 1,909 households, five educational facilities, one healthcare center, and nine critical community facilities.
Through the R.E.D. Partnership, Wetzel County was awarded a 50/50 loan/grant combination, covering the total project cost. The ReConnect program will allow R.E.D. and Citynet to extend 87 miles of new broadband fiber service along Route 20 and Route 7, reaching as far as Hundred, WV.
The ReConnect program plays a crucial role in facilitating broadband deployment in rural America, offering federal financing options that help bridge the digital divide. It supports areas that currently lack sufficient internet access, defined as 10 Mbps (megabits per second) downstream and 1 Mbps upstream.
Fiber broadband connectivity is vital for rural communities. It supports agribusiness, enhances educational opportunities, improves healthcare delivery, and strengthens the local economy. Reliable broadband is essential for attracting new residents and retaining young people in the county, providing them with opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.
Citynet CEO Jim Martin expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are incredibly proud to be a critical part of this exciting initiative. Citynet's work on this project is at the core of our mission: to bring affordable, reliable broadband internet across West Virginia. This is another important step toward that goal. While these funds are designated for specific routes, our goal is to expand fiber outside of the grant project’s scope once we satisfy the service requirements of the specific grants."
The Citynet Fiber Team is actively visiting homes and organizations along the project-specific fiber routes to share information about this eagerly awaited service and to arrange installation appointments. For safety and peace of mind, these Citynet employees are equipped with Citynet ID badges for easy identification.
The dedication event will feature remarks from several distinguished guests, including Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Ryan Thorn, State Director for USDA Rural Development, and Richard Jenkins, General Field Representative for RUS Rural Development. Representatives from the Wetzel County Commission, Citynet, Thompson & Litton, and the Regional Economic Development Partnership will also be in attendance.
Directions to Event:
Approaching New Martinsville, take WV 7 East, near the Choo Choo restaurant. After several miles, on the left is the entrance to the 4H Grounds. The dedication will be held at the stage.
About Citynet
Citynet, a privately owned and 100% West Virginia-based company, has provided the most advanced and reliable technologies to benefit West Virginians for more than two decades. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing connectivity and bridging the digital divide, Citynet continues to lead the way in deploying cutting-edge fiber broadband across the state to ensure that even the most rural communities have access to high-speed internet. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced communications, managed IT services, and robust cybersecurity solutions. Citynet's commitment to excellence is exemplified by its unparalleled local customer support. Based in its West Virginia corporate headquarters, the Citynet Support Team is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Learn more at www.citynet.net
Chris Morris, SVP, Business Development & External Affairs
CITYNET
+1 304-541-5893
chris.morris@citynet.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn