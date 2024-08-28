Citynet Announces Promotion of Todd Dlugos to Chief Operating Officer (COO)

BRIDGEPORT, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Citynet President and CEO Jim Martin announced the promotion of Todd Dlugos, Citynet's Chief Financial Officer, to the additional Chief Operating Officer (COO) position. Mr. Dlugos will continue to serve in his current role as CFO while taking on the new responsibilities of COO, effective immediately.Mr. Martin expressed his excitement about the promotion: "Todd has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and our shared vision of growth. His leadership style, marked by decisive action and a deep understanding of the collective effort required for our success, makes him the ideal choice for this role. With Todd as Citynet’s COO/CFO, I am confident he will represent me and the company well, allowing me to focus fully on our strategic initiatives. I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together under Todd’s leadership.”This decision marks a significant milestone in Citynet’s ongoing commitment to fostering leadership and excellence within the company.Since joining Citynet in 2006, Mr. Dlugos has been an integral part of its growth and success and has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the company’s vision and core values. His promotion to COO is a testament to his exceptional leadership, ability to execute strategic initiatives, and commitment to fostering a collaborative and communicative work environment at Citynet.This promotion showcases Citynet’s track record of recognizing and promoting talent from within the organization to those who contribute meaningfully to its success.With a career spanning over two decades, Mr. Dlugos is a proven leader in financial management, business leadership, and corporate strategy. He has extensive experience overseeing the planning and execution of various grants, loans, and large-scale projects. His expertise includes managing financial and capital resources, providing technical guidance and methodologies for planning initiatives, and handling grant solicitation and evaluation. Additionally, Mr. Dlugos has been responsible for critical business functions such as payroll, financial reporting, accounts receivable and payable, sponsored projects accounting, and financial systems.A native of Morgantown, West Virginia, Mr. Dlugos holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an Executive MBA from West Virginia University and has been a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for over 30 years.Mr. Dlugos is based in Citynet's Morgantown, West Virginia office.ABOUT CITYNETCitynet, a privately owned and 100% West Virginia-based company, has provided the most advanced and reliable technologies to benefit West Virginians for over two decades.With a steadfast commitment to enhancing connectivity and bridging the digital divide, Citynet continues to lead the way in deploying cutting-edge fiber broadband across the state to ensure that even the most rural communities have access to high-speed internet.The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced communications, managed IT services, and robust cybersecurity solutions. Citynet's commitment to excellence is exemplified by its unparalleled local customer support.Based in its West Virginia corporate headquarters, the Citynet Support Team is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Learn more at www.citynet.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.