Citynet Announces $24.87 Million Investment to Expand GIG Fiber Network in Nicholas County Through ReConnect Program

Citynet invests $24.87M through USDA ReConnect to expand GIG Fiber in Nicholas County, connecting 6,110 people, 129 businesses, and 118 farms.

BRIDGEPORT, WV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citynet, in partnership with the Nicholas County Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) ReConnect Program, is proud to announce a transformative $24,870,000 investment in grant and loan funding to expand Citynet’s GIG Fiber Network. This initiative will bring high-speed internet access to 6,110 people, 129 businesses, 118 farms, and eight educational facilities in Nicholas County, West Virginia.The USDA ReConnect Program, administered by the USDA, targets some of the most challenging rural and remote areas in the nation to bring reliable, high-speed internet access to communities historically left unconnected.Citynet CEO Jim Martin expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “At Citynet, we are committed to bridging the digital divide in West Virginia. This investment will unlock new possibilities for Nicholas County residents—whether through online learning, telemedicine, e-commerce, or simply staying connected with loved ones. We’re honored to partner with the Nicholas County Commission and the USDA to bring life-changing connectivity to this region.”USDA Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn emphasized the importance of high-speed internet access in today’s world, noting, “Good, reliable high-speed internet access is an absolute necessity for every citizen in today’s world, not a luxury. Connectivity opens the world’s marketplace to rural business owners through e-commerce, helps farmers increase production and reduce costs using advanced technology, and brings new opportunities to people in rural West Virginia through online learning, telemedicine, remote jobs, or simply streaming a movie with your family.”Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole highlighted the transformative impact of this investment, saying, “This project has such a great level of impact that will completely transform the rural areas of Nicholas County that so desperately deserve a better seat at the table for internet connectivity. We are so humbled and thankful for this investment in our great county and the opportunities that it will create in education, employment, and in boosting our recreation economy.”Citynet’s GIG Fiber Network will deliver symmetrical high-speed internet services, providing the same upload and download speeds, ensuring unparalleled reliability and performance for residents, businesses, farms, and educational facilities.About Citynet:Citynet is a leading provider of advanced telecommunications and technology solutions in West Virginia. A 100% West Virginia-owned company, Citynet is committed to bridging the digital divide through innovative GIG Fiber internet services, managed IT, and cybersecurity solutions. Learn more at www.citynet.net

