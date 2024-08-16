Sticky Brand Ranks Among the Top 12% Of Fastest Growing Companies on the Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List for 2024

For the Second Time, Sticky Brand Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 629 in 2024, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 729% Percent

BURLINGTON, VT, USA, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. revealed today that Sticky Brand ranks No. 629 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and No. 1 of the fastest-growing private companies in Vermont. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."We are incredibly proud to be included once again on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking among America's fastest-growing companies," said Nick Dagostino, President of Sticky Brand. "Our team's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable growth. We remain committed to delivering high-quality custom stickers that exceed our customer's expectations while positively impacting the environment."The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We’ve worked tirelessly to build a brand that not only excels in product quality but also in creating lasting relationships with our customers. As we continue to grow, we’re excited to explore new opportunities and further elevate the standards of our industry,” said Jacob Rist, Director of Operations at Sticky BrandSticky Brand offers high-quality, affordable custom stickers through an easy-to-use online ordering system with 100% customer satisfaction. Sticky Brand's customers range from local artists, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to Adidas, Mammut, Arsenal F.C., Toyota, YouTube, and Spotify.Sticky Brand has received several prestigious awards, including the Vermont B.O.B. award for best sticker and label company in 2023, as well as two-time Silver StevieAward winners from the American Business Awards for fastest growing company and excellence in customer service.The company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging, partnerships with environmental organizations, and running a "LEED" certified, green facility that is 100% carbon-free and uses over 80% renewable energy.Learn more about Sticky Brand at https://thestickybrand.com/ MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.For more information, visit www.inc.com