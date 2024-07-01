Sticky Brand and Vermont Green FC Partner to Champion Environmental and Social Responsibility in Vermont
Sticky Brand and Vermont Green FC Partner to Champion Environmental and Social Responsibility in VermontBURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sticky Brand proudly announces its third, season-long collaboration with Vermont Green Football Club, the state's newest sports team. This partnership, forged during the inaugural season, reflects Sticky Brand's environmental consciousness and dedication to social justice, aligning seamlessly with Vermont Green FC's mission to foster positive role models and elevate soccer to its highest level in Vermont.
Vermont Green FC, dedicated to creating an inclusive sports platform that embraces diverse backgrounds, welcomes Sticky Brand as a key supporter of their movement. This sponsorship further enriches Sticky Brand's portfolio of partnerships, including the Vermont Lake Monsters, and VMBA.
Sticky Brand's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its operations, exemplified by the state-of-the-art Green High Tech Energy efficient production facility.
The company's ethos extends beyond production, emphasizing environmental awareness and sustainability. Sticky Brand remains devoted to empowering individuals, artists, brands, and businesses to bring their ideas to life, with stickers playing a pivotal role in Vermont Green FC's marketing strategy and revenue generation.
"Sticky Brand has proven to be an exceptional partner for Vermont Green FC, providing a diverse range of stickers and magnets that enable us to express our brand vibrantly. This not only strengthens connections with our fans but also generates revenue, all while staying true to our core values," stated Sam Glickman, co-founder of Vermont Green FC.
Jacob Rist, Director of Operations, now working at Sticky Brand and a proud UVM alumnus, shared his perspective: "Being a UVM graduate, seeing our team play at UVM's Virtue Field holds a special significance. Partnering with Vermont Green FC to support professional soccer aligned with Sticky Brand's mission of environmental and social responsibility is incredibly rewarding. Together, we're not only promoting the sport we love but also advancing a positive brand message that resonates with our community."
Nick Dagostino, President of Sticky Brand, expressed his pleasure in partnering with Vermont Green, emphasizing the honor of supporting Vermont Green's environmental and socially responsible initiatives. Dagostino added, "Our engagement with the team has not only been professionally rewarding but has also fostered team-building experiences for our employees. We eagerly anticipate an enduring partnership."
The collaboration gained added significance with Vermont Green FC's stadium located on the University of Vermont's athletic grounds. This geographical tie-in is complemented by Sticky Brand's management team, consisting of UVM alumni and a commitment to hiring interns and graduates from the university.
Sticky Brand looks forward to continuing its support for Vermont Green FC and remains steadfast in contributing to Vermont's prominence as a leader in environmental and social responsibility. For more information on Sticky Brand and its sustainability initiatives, visit stickybrand.com.
Nick Dagostino
Sticky Brand
+1 844-678-4259
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram