Sticky Brand Ranks Among the Top 12% Of Fastest Growing Companies on the Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List for 2023
Photo from left to right: Nick Dagostino, Founder & President, Michael Rist, CEO, Jacob Rist, Director of Operations
With three-year revenue growth of over 956%, Sticky Brand ranks No. 614 among America’s fastest-growing private companies!NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Sticky Brand ranks No. 614 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
This is the first time Sticky Brand has been recognized, ranking No. 614 with 956% three-year revenue growth.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. This award is a true testament to the hard work of everyone at Sticky Brand, each of whom is committed to ensuring that we remain the best in the business by continually delivering on our promise of providing top-quality custom stickers and service to our customers, every time," said Michael Rist, CEO, Sticky Brand.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
Sticky Brand offers high-quality, affordable custom stickers through an easy-to-use online ordering system with 100% customer satisfaction. Sticky Brand's customers range from local artists, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, to the NBA, YouTube, and Spotify.
Sticky Brand is the recipient of several prestigious awards including the Vermont B.O.B. award for best sticker and label company in 2023, as well as two-time Silver Stevie® Award winners from the American Business awards for fastest growing company and excellence in customer service for 2023.
The company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging, partnerships with environmental organizations, and running a "LEED" certified, green facility with 100% carbon-free and over 78% renewable energy.
Learn more about Sticky Brand at https://thestickybrand.com/.
Nick Dagostino
Sticky Brand
+1 844-678-4259
nick@thestickybrand.com