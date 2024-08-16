Pål Jonson and Carl-Oskar Bohlin to visit Romania and Moldova

SWEDEN, August 16 - On 19–20 August, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin will visit Romania and Moldova. The aim is to strengthen relations and cooperation between Sweden and these countries on military and civil defence.

On Monday, Mr Jonson and Mr Bohlin will meet Romania’s Minister of National Defence Angel Tîlvăr for talks on the security situation, support to Ukraine and relevant EU and NATO issues. This is the first meeting between the ministers since Sweden and Romania became NATO Allies.

Mr Jonson will visit Romania’s Borcea Air Base, which has been a training centre for F-16 fighters since 2023 and plays an important role in the framework of the capability coalition on combat aircraft in support of Ukraine.

In Bucharest, Mr Bohlin will meet Minister of Internal Affairs Marian Cătălin Predoiu. He will also visit the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC) to learn about efforts to strengthen European capabilities and competitiveness in this area.

On Tuesday, the ministers will travel to Moldova to meet Minister of Defence Anatolie Nosatîi, Minister of Internal Affairs Adrian Efros and the Director of Moldova’s newly established Centre for Strategic Communication and Countering Disinformation, Ana Revenco.

On Wednesday, the ministers will make a brief visit to the Pápa Air Base in Hungary, where the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) is based. The SAC is an international partnership that provides strategic air transport. As one of 12 member nations, Sweden contributes around 25 people to the unit, who are stationed on site with their families. During their visit, the ministers will meet with the Swedish staff and attend a presentation on the unit’s activities.