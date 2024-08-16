SWEDEN, August 16 - Swedish defence policy interests are an important starting point, as are the conditions in which increased cooperation can occur. Three focus areas relating to practical implementation of the strategy are considered: defence relations, military presence and cooperation on defence materiel, innovation and technology.
You just read:
Defence policy direction for cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific region
