Improved rules for highly qualified labour immigration

SWEDEN, August 16 - The Government has decided to refer proposals to the Council on Legislation that aim to improve Sweden’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified workers.

“Reforming the rules on labour immigration is an important part of the Government’s paradigm shift on migration policy. Sweden should be an attractive country for highly qualified workers. These proposals are an important step in the efforts to facilitate and improve the conditions for those people,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The proposals involve implementing the new Blue Card Directive, which replaces the 2009 Blue Card Directive. The EU Blue Card is a combined residence and work permit that can be issued to foreigners who have an employment contract for highly qualified positions in Sweden.

The Government’s referral to the Council on Legislation contains proposals to promote highly qualified labour immigration. The proposals aim to simplify and promote the use of the EU Blue Card in Sweden and improve prospects for attracting and retaining highly qualified workers within Sweden and in the EU. The proposed amendments include the following aspects:

lowering the salary threshold to be granted an EU Blue Card;

making more categories of personnel eligible for an EU Blue Card;

expanding the possibilities of switching from other types of residence permits to an EU Blue Card.

It is proposed that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 January 2025.