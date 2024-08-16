Chartwell Launches New Ambulatory Infusion Suite in Oakdale, PA

About

Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP, is a limited partnership between UPMC, Butler Health System, Heritage Valley Health System, and Washington Health System with three branch locations in Altoona, Erie, and Pittsburgh. For more than 30 years, Chartwell has provided the latest in advanced therapies and medications to patients for the treatment of chronic, rare, and/or complex conditions. The pharmacy provides services, therapies, and medications for home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition and is licensed in 42 states.

