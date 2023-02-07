CarepathRx Named Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award Winner
CarepathRx has been recognized as part of the Top Workplaces USA 2023 list (1,000 – 2,499 employees) based on employee feedback.
Top Workplaces is the gold standard for employer recognition because it is employee-driven."OAKDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, has been recognized as part of the Top Workplaces USA 2023 list (1,000 – 2,499 employees). Based on employee feedback, the Top Workplace USA Awards are designed to recognize organizations around the country that have cultivated exceptional workplace cultures.
Founded in 2019, CarepathRx brings together some of the nation’s leading companies in pharmacy services, technology solutions, and medication management to provide comprehensive support for patients throughout their healthcare journey.
“CarepathRx is dedicated to building a collaborative and inclusive workplace culture that reflects our company’s values and leadership principles,” said John Figueroa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at CarepathRx. “Being named to the Top Workplaces 2023 list is not only a testament to our culture, but also to our incredible, dedicated team members. Our employees are the driving force behind the success of CarepathRx.”
Nominees for the Top Workplaces Awards are evaluated based on results from anonymous, research-based employee engagement surveys.
“Top Workplaces is the gold standard for employer recognition because it is employee-driven,” said Leah Silver, Chief Human Resources Officer at CarepathRx. “Our goal is to create a work environment based on collaboration, accountability, respect, and ethics. I am thrilled to see our efforts recognized.”
ExactCare, a CarepathRx company, was also honored as a Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award Winner. In 2022, CarepathRx was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
To view the full list of Top Workplaces USA 2023 honorees, visit https://topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/2023.
About CarepathRx
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 20 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 2,000 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, and regionally, in partnership with 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, go to www.topworkplaces.com.
Keith Crawford
Chief Strategy Officer, CarepathRx
keith.crawford@carepathrxllc.com
