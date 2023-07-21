CarepathRx Announces Organizational Changes
CarepathRx recently announced that Evernorth Health Services, a subsidiary of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), is making a significant minority investment in CHSS.
CarepathRx Health System Solutions (CHSS), a CarepathRx company and portfolio company of Nautic Partners (Nautic), recently announced that Evernorth Health Services, a subsidiary of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), is making a significant minority investment in CHSS. To drive this next phase of growth, CHSS is pleased to announce new leadership appointments.
John Figueroa is named Executive Chairman of CHSS. Figueroa founded CarepathRx in 2019 and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has led the company with his vision, strategy and focus on execution. Prior to CarepathRx, Figueroa served as Chief Executive Officer of many high-growth businesses including Genoa Healthcare, Apria Healthcare, Coram, and Omnicare.
Randy Hyun is named Chief Executive Officer of CHSS. Hyun transitions from his role as Chief Operating Officer of CarepathRx where he led the strategy and operations of CarepathRx and CHSS. Prior to CarepathRx, Hyun served as Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Medicaid, President of Aetna Pharmacy Management, and held numerous leadership roles at McKesson Corporation.
“I am extremely proud to have led the CarepathRx business for the past four years. In a very short period of time, we solidified the company as a valuable partner to health systems, hospitals, and physicians. I am also humbled to play a role in supporting our partners to provide the best medication care to patients with chronic and complex diseases,” Figueroa said. “Going forward, I am excited to support CHSS as Executive Chairman and look forward to seeing Randy and his team continue to build on the strong foundation of the company.”
“I am excited to lead the CHSS business through its next phase of growth,” Hyun said, “and look forward to partnering with Evernorth to create new capabilities and solutions for our health system and provider partners. With patient care continuing to move to alternate sites of care and in particular, into the home, we play an important role in making sure our clients’ patients receive the best care possible.”
Going forward, CHSS will assume CarepathRx as its primary brand name and logo. ExactCare, a CarepathRx company, will operate as a standalone business, separate from CHSS.
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 25 health systems and 600 hospitals. For more information, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
