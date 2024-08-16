439 Century and Heritage Farm Families Honored at the 2024 Iowa State Fair

Program celebrates farms that have been in the same family for 100 and 150 years



DES MOINES, Iowa (August 15, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Brent Johnson honored 439 Iowa farm families with Century or Heritage Farm designations at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. The program celebrates farms that have been owned by the same families for 100 and 150 years, respectively.

This year, 277 Century Farms and 162 Heritage Farms were recognized during ceremonies in the historic livestock pavilion on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. To date, more than 21,000 Century Farms and 2,000 Heritage Farms have been recognized throughout Iowa. The Century Farm program began in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. The Heritage Farm program began in 2006.

“The families that own and steward Century and Heritage Farms play a crucial role in maintaining Iowa's rural tradition, contributing to our state's identity, and sustaining our agricultural economy. Year after year and decade after decade, through hard-won successes and by overcoming obstacles, these innovative families embody remarkable strength, resilience, and grit,” said Secretary Naig. “The opportunity to celebrate each family’s legacy, hear their inspiring stories and personally congratulate each family makes this unique event my favorite of the entire year.”

The recognition is made possible through a partnership between the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

“Being recognized as an Iowa Century or Heritage Farm is a testament to the work ethic and perseverance required to reach that milestone,” said Brent Johnson, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President. “It’s a privilege to honor these hardworking farm families and celebrate their family farm legacies and the positive impact made on our state.”

To search for previous Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit the database on the Department’s website. High quality photos of the recipients will be available within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page.