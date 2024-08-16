Gov. Justice announces Revenue Secretary and State Auditor certify 4 percent income tax reduction, file with state tax office

“West Virginia continues to shine, and as we foster an environment for economic growth, the hardworking people of this state will share in that success,” Secretary Pack said. “As the state prospers, our citizens deserve to keep more money in their pockets. This milestone reflects our commitment to making West Virginia the best place to work, live, and raise a family. Today is yet another proud moment for West Virginia, and we should all be excited about the bright future ahead.” “For nearly a decade, West Virginia Republicans have championed tax, legal and regulatory reform, also accountability and transparency,” Auditor McCuskey said. “In that time, we have seen historic levels of economic development, job creation and prosperity. We know there is still work to be done, however, to ensure every child in West Virginia receives an education, and every citizen has access to clean water, good roads, the Internet and essential services for a better life. Today, we are proud of the outstanding work done, over the last decade, to allow us to return nearly a hundred million taxpayer dollars back to the hard-working people of West Virginia.” In July, Gov. Justice requested the West Virginia Legislature consider an additional 5% personal income tax cut in an upcoming special session. To date, Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature have delivered over $1 billion in tax cuts to the people of West Virginia. More information is available on the West Virginia State Tax Department's website.