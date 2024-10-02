Chester Santos, The International Man of Memory, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Chester Santos, The International Man of Memory, joins thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

Santos is celebrated for making memory training accessible and effective, using engaging techniques that tap into the brain's full potential. Loved having him on the show!” — Andy Jacob

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Chester Santos The International Man of Memory for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Chester Santos joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About at The International Man of MemoryChester Santos is widely regarded to be the world’s leading memory skills expert. Through his entertaining & educational television and movie appearances, professional seminars, and best-selling books, Chester has helped millions of people around the world to realize the benefits of an improved memory and sharper mind.CNN, ABC, PBS, NBC, CBS, and the Science Channel have all featured Chester and his memory building tips. He has been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, San Francisco Chronicle, Washington Post, and most recently, TIME Magazine featured his advice for remembering numbers in a December 2018 Special Edition titled, “The Science of Memory”. The 2020 documentary film, "David vs. Goliath", features Chester Santos and his memory skills training.Chester is also a best-selling author. His first book, "Instant Memory Training for Success", was published by leading academic publisher John Wiley & Sons (Wiley) in 2016. It quickly became a bestseller in WHSmith stores across the UK. Chester’s second book, “Mastering Memory: Techniques to Turn Your Brain from a Sieve to a Sponge", was published by leading nonfiction publisher Sterling Publishing (Sterling) in 2018. It has been acquired by 246 public libraries worldwide and is featured in the Psychology section of Barnes & Noble stores across the USA.As the preeminent thought leader on memory skills and their effect on one’s professional, personal, and academic success, Chester has been booked to give presentations in over 30 countries. He has entertained and educated people of varying backgrounds, including executives for CEO Clubs International and YPO, investment professionals for NASDAQ and Credit Suisse, students for organizations at Berkeley, Stanford, and Harvard, and even actors for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) Foundation.His keynote speaking credits include TEDx with some of the nation’s most highly regarded professors and scientists, the prestigious Talks at Google program featuring “the world's most influential thinkers, creators, makers and doers”, and the International Festival of Brilliant Minds in Puebla that had him speaking to an audience of 5000 people along with Nobel Prize winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, and other luminaries.Chester Santos is also the personal memory and mind coach to some notable celebrities, politicians, professional athletes, and high-powered executives.Chester Santos joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Chester Santos discusses the newest offerings of The International Man of Memory, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Chester Santos was amazing. The success of The International Man of Memory is a true testament to their team and their people." DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. 