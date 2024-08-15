State Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Republic of the Philippines, 15 to 17 August 2024

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on a State Visit to the Republic of the Philippines. Earlier today, President Tharman received a ceremonial welcome at Malacañang Palace and called on President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Both Presidents reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding friendship between Singapore and the Philippines as we commemorate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. They had a fruitful discussion on the forward-looking and mutually beneficial nature of the bilateral relationship. The Presidents welcomed the progress on new areas of collaboration, including carbon credits collaboration and deepening our strong people-to-people links. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, and reaffirmed the importance of regional economic integration and strengthening cooperation within ASEAN.

2 President Tharman and President Marcos Jr. witnessed the exchange of two Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of carbon credits collaboration and Healthcare Workers, and held a Joint Press Conference (JPC). In the evening, President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos hosted a State Banquet in honour of President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam.

3 On 16 August 2024, President Tharman will participate in a closed-door roundtable hosted by the Asia Society Philippines and Makati Business Club to discuss global developments and economic challenges facing the region. President Tharman will also receive a briefing by Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, on the Philippines’ plans for sustainability of water and other natural assets, and possible areas for bilateral cooperation. In the evening, President Tharman will attend a Temasek Foundation event on its maternal and children health programmes in the Philippines, the Singapore Red Cross’s 75th anniversary exhibition, and a National Day Reception with Overseas Singaporeans based in the Philippines.

4 On 17 August 2024, President Tharman will visit the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity (ACB) and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) for briefings on their efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture and biodiversity conservation, and how both countries can collaborate in these areas. President Tharman will return to Singapore later that day.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 AUGUST 2024