【Quality enhancement】 MGTO holds Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar for “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme”

MACAU, August 16 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” (“QTSAS” or the “Scheme”) Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar for the Food and Beverage Sector and Travel Agency Sector today (16 August), to offer participating merchants of this year an overview of the inspections completed for the first stage. The seminar aimed to facilitate merchants’ prompt optimization and improvement of their services, propelling their concerted efforts to build a remarkable destination of great hospitality for more sustainable tourism development.

Over 100 participants attended the QTSAS Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar, including Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Cheng Wai Tong, members of the QTSAS Assessment Committee, as well as representatives of the catering and travel agency sectors.

Active participation of the trade

At the seminar, MGTO Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong expressed in his remarks that with the return of tourism activities to normalcy, QTSAS has fully resumed assessment in both catering and travel agency sectors this year. Businesses are joining enthusiastically. He called for members of various sectors to optimize the quality of tourism services and reinforce Macao’s image as a hospitable destination in collaboration.

Comprehensive assessment ensures service quality

Since mid-June this year, the Office has been conducting assessment towards eligible catering businesses and travel agencies joining for the first time or competing for the awards again according to the established mechanism, format and judging criteria of QTSAS. The comprehensive round of assessment consist of four Mystery Customer Assessments and one Service Management System Audit. As for QTSAS-accredited businesses of 2023, they will undergo two Mystery Customer Assessments in accord with the supervisory mechanism. A total of 372 businesses fulfilled the criteria to enter the process of assessment this year.

Over 500 first-phase inspections for Mystery Customer Assessment

Mid-phase Review Briefing encourages quality enhancement

The first-phase inspections for Mystery Customer Assessment were completed towards participating catering businesses and travel agencies of this year. By organizing the Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar, MGTO elaborated and reviewed the overall performance of participating merchants at the first stage of Mystery Customer Assessment, so that merchants can promptly optimize and improve their services in accord with the feedback.

A total of 366 merchants have gone through the required number of Mystery Customer Assessments at the first stage, which involved 536 inspections. Assigned by MGTO, a technical support unit will then conduct inspections for Mystery Customer Assessment at the second stage.

For more information about QTSAS: https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/trade-association/qtsas.html

MGTO launched QTSAS in 2014 with the objectives to support and encourage members of the tourism industry to upgrade their service quality continuously, in turn promoting the development of quality tourism services. The Office maintains close collaboration with businesses and training institutions to organize training programs which cater to the needs of the tourism and related sectors. The Macao Courtesy Campaign was launched in 2023 to promote the practice of warm hospitality towards visitors among residents and visitors.

Through the Scheme and seminar, MGTO is dedicated to advancing the quality development of tourism services, while capitalizing on the Central Government’s favorable measures for Macao to deepen integration across “tourism +”. A diversity of promotional initiatives are rolled out to expand the range of visitor markets, in parallel with the SAR Government’s implementation of the “1 + 4” development strategy for economic diversification. Vigorous efforts are made to move the integrated tourism and leisure industry forward and strengthen the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.