Deputy Minister Buti Manamela delivers keynote address at Huawei ICT Academy Instructor Summit in Johannesburg, 16 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will deliver a keynote address at the Huawei ICT Academy Instructor Summit in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

The Huawei ICT Academy programme is an initiative where Huawei collaborates with universities and TVET colleges to train, develop, and certify some of the best ICT talents across South Africa.

This summit is part of an ongoing commitment to building ICT skills among youth. It will be attended by Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Heads of Departments, and instructors from various universities in South Africa. Notably, Deputy Vice-Chancellors from the University of Johannesburg and the University of Cape Town will be active participants during the summit.

Members of the media are invited to the summit as follows:

Date: Friday, 16 August 2024

Time: 09:30

Venue: Huawei Office Park, Building 18, Woodmead, Johannesburg

Enquiries:

Mr Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za