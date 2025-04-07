Premier Alan Winde and MEC Tertuis Simmers unveil housing developments and hand over tittle deeds in Cape Town, 8 Apr

On Tuesday, 8 April 2025, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers will unveil the first of three mixed-used, inner-city, affordable housing developments that will go to market this year.

Details of event:

Date: Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Time: 08h30 – 09h00

Location: Meeting point at 9 Dorp Street, Cape Town

After these proceedings, Premier Winde and Minister Simmers will, together with First National Bank, hand over title deeds to beneficiaries of FNB’s initiative to assist financially distressed customers.

Homeowners are assisted through approved housing subsidies to settle outstanding loan amounts, leading to the cancellation of bonds and the delivery of title deeds.

Details of event:

Date: Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Time: 10h00 – 12h00

Location: Leeuwenhof, Gardens, Cape Town

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.

This is important to allow media access to Leeuwenhof.

Media queries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

082 431 0068 (m)

