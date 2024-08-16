Tequila Comisario Joins Forces with the Pro Padel League as the Official Tequila Partner in San Diego
Tequila Comisario presents an exclusive VIP tequila tasting event at the PPL Event in San Diego, located at Tatika Padel.
Celebrating a Rich Mexican Legacy Through an Exciting Sports Affiliation
This collaboration underscores our mutual reverence for Mexican cultural roots and our unwavering commitment to excellence and passion. It is an extraordinary opportunity to connect with Padel fans.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila Comisario, the ultra-premium tequila brand with a legacy steeped in rich Mexican heritage, proudly announces its partnership with the Pro Padel League (PPL) as the exclusive tequila sponsor. Celebrate with Pro Padel teams from all over North America and Tequila Comsario during a week of sportsmanship, dynamic entertainment, and cultural festivities from August 19-25, 2024. At this event, Tequila Comisario will host an exclusive VIP tequila-tasting event at the award-winning Barnes Tennis Center, where Taktika Padel is located on-site in San Diego, California and is open to all ticket holders. This partnership symbolizes the vibrant blend of tradition, sporting excellence, and cultural celebration, highlighting the Pro Padel League's growing influence as it mesmerizes sports enthusiasts worldwide. In a statement capturing their enthusiasm, Luis Cota, President and Co-Founder of Tequila Comisario, stated, "Tequila Comisario is immensely excited to forge this partnership with the Pro Padel League." "This collaboration underscores a mutual reverence for Mexican cultural roots and our unwavering commitment to excellence and passion. As Padel gains momentum worldwide, this presents an extraordinary occasion to connect with dedicated fans and enrich their experience with the distinguished Tequila Comisario expressions, fans will sip from three of the four Tequila Comisario expressions and enjoy Tequila Comisario expressions while taking in the action of the matches in San Diego" he elaborated.
The Perfect Blend: Tequila and Padel
This collaboration draws inspiration from Padel's Mexican origins while resonating with Tequila Comisario's deep-rooted commitment to sponsoring
innovation and elevated experiences. Padel was notably first practiced in Mexico and is now played in over 130 countries by more than 30 million
people. Tequila and Padel with their roots firmly and forever planted in Mexican culture are taking the world by storm. The PPL launched in 2022 and held its historical inaugural season in 2023 with the Las Vegas Smash, winning the PPL Cup Finals. The next big thing in North American sports, Padel is a high-octane sport and is a mix of tennis and squash that has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Tequila Comisario has been a proud sponsor of the Las Vegas Smash since 2022 and is now taking center stage as the Event 3 Spirit Sponsor with the Pro Padel League. From its humble beginnings in 2022, the PPL matches reached 1.6 million views during Event 2 in April.
Fans at Event 2 were asked what they love about Padel, and one fan replied. “I love the fierce competition and insane action when the ball is in play. The ball can fly anywhere." Another fan responded, "It's a professional-level sport with Hollywood action and drama!”.
Exclusive Tequila Comisario Tasting Tent
At the heart of the San Diego celebration, Tequila Comisario presents an exclusive VIP tequila-tasting event at the renowned Tatika Padel Center.
This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to indulge in the rich flavors and aromas of Tequila Comisario's ultra-premium selections.
Participants can explore the nuances of different tequila variants, guided by experts who share insights into the craftsmanship and heritage behind each bottle. The tasting experience highlights the meticulous production process and the dedication to quality that defines Tequila Comisario. Guests can expect an immersive journey through the brand's history, with each sip revealing layers of complexity and tradition. If you can’t make it in person, follow online and watch the exhilarating matches while learning from the Comisario mixology and tequila-making experts.
Pro Padel: Your New Favourite Sport is Calling
The PPL is the first of its kind, and the only professional padel tour in the world, to feature team-based competition in a unique and engaging, citybased,
franchise format Starting August 19th, all ten PPL teams will compete in the final regular season event for a chance to lift the PPL Cup including the Las Vegas Smash, Cancun Waves, Miami Padel Club, Flowrida Goats, San Diego Stingrays, Los Angeles Beat, Arkansas Matrix, Toronto Polar Bears, New York Atlantics, and Houston Volts. Concluding the event in San Diego, the top eight teams in the League standings will advance to the PPL Cup being
held in November. Savor the exhilarating matches featuring the world’s elite Padel players while indulging in our exquisite selection of tequilas, providing a unique blend of taste and tradition.
Secure Your Tickets:
• Reserved Seating: Ensure a prime viewing experience with reserved seating starting at $40.
• VIP Tickets: For a more luxurious experience, VIP tickets start at $150, offering unparalleled access and additional perks.
Tickets are now available to purchase online for fans hoping to enjoy this collaboration in person, this August 19th-25th in San Diego, California.
About Tequila Comisario: Esteemed for its dedication to quality and Mexican authenticity, Tequila Comisario stands out as an ultra-premium tequila brand. Our portfolio showcases a variety of award-winning tequilas that connoisseurs and casual drinkers have come to admire. As we embark on this partnership as the official tequila of the Pro Padel League Event, Tequila Comisario remains committed to celebrating its Mexican roots while supporting the expanding global influence of the beloved sport of Padel. Tequila Comisario looks forward to enriching the sport's global community with shared passion and authenticity. For more information on the Tequila Comisario website, visit: https://tequilacomisario.com/.
About PPL:
The PPL launched in 2022 and held its historical, inaugural season in 2023 with the Las Vegas Smash winning the PPL Cup Finals. The next big thing in North American sports, padel is a high-octane sport and is a mix of tennis and squash that has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. The mission of the PPL is to create the most compelling version of padel for sports fans in North America with the new league providing the biggest stage for professional padel players across the continent. The PPL is the first of its kind, and the only professional padeltour in the world, to feature team-based competition in a unique and engaging, city-based, franchise format. For more information on the PPL, visit: https://propadelleague.com/.
Tequila Comisario
Stellar Spirits & Wines Inc.
social@tequilacomisario.com