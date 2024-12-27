Comisario Celebrates the Wigwam Resort: A Luxurious Community Celebration
Celebrate the Iconic Wigwam featured destination for exquisite Comisario Tequila cocktails in Arizona on December 28th
Join us at the Wigwam Resort, Arizona for an exclusive celebration featuring luxurious, exquisite dining, cocktails, the iconic Comisario featured destination.
"We are excited to host this extraordinary celebration at the Wigwam Resort, a place that epitomizes luxury and community spirit," says Luis Cota. "This event is not just about showcasing our award-winning Tequila Comisario but also about connecting with our community and celebrating the shared values of quality and excellence."
The community is invited to join, December 28th at the esteemed Wigwam Resort, located at 300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, Arizona, for an unforgettable day of celebration. This remarkable and unique event is crafted to offer the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in an environment of luxury and community camaraderie. As you enjoy the splendid surroundings, you'll be able to connect sample an elevated spirit of great distinction and immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere that only a celebration at the Wigwam Resort can provide.
About Us
Tequila Comisario is committed to crafting the world's best tequilas, carefully curated by masters in Arandas, Jalisco. Our small-batch, estate-harvested tequilas are renowned for their elegance, balance, and distinguished taste. Our brand is committed to the best quality ingredients, our journey begins with a seven year harvest of the worlds finest blue agave in the Golden Tequila Triangle, our world class expressions are then carefully curated with extended processes all the way from the field to the glass. Comisario expressions are double distilled, oxygenated and purified, using only the pure distillate of our award winning estate grown blue agave. We pride ourselves on elevating your spirit one sip at a time, with a focus on elevating quality and community. Join the Comisario family and experience the art of tequila like never before. Comisario has made its mission to create the worlds best tequilas, decades in the making refining the recipe and process in which its all natural tequila expressions are created, Comisario released its first three expressions in 2009 and has won more awards in the last five years than any other brand. Double Gold and Platinum awards are a true honor in our industry, however, the customer reviews are what mean the most to the founders at Comisario, find out more on tequilacomisario.com.
