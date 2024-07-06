Tequila Comisario and Country Music Star George Birge Team Up for Exclusive Contest in Los Angeles
Enter for a chance to win a Tequila Comisario Elevated Event Contest, including two tickets and a VIP meet-and-greet with George Birge at the Kia Forum Stage!
George Birge's talent and passion for music make this a must-see event, and we can't wait to share this opportunity for an elevated experience with the loyal fans of Tequila Comisario ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA - Country music fans, get ready for an unforgettable experience! Tequila Comisario is excited to announce their partnership with rising country star George Birge for an exclusive contest. Two lucky winners will have the chance to see George Birge and Luke Bryan perform live on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 9th. But that's not all - the winners will also get the opportunity to meet George Birge in person at the concert.
— CEO, Luis Cota
This exciting partnership between Tequila Comisario and George Birge is a dream come true for country music lovers. The contest offers fans the chance to see two of the biggest names in country music perform together in one unforgettable night. The lucky winners will not only get to see them live in person, but also have the chance to meet George Birge, the talented artist behind hits like "Cowboy Songs" and "Mind on You."
The concert, which will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, promises to be a night to remember. Fans can expect to hear all of their favorite songs from both George Birge and Luke Bryan, as well as some surprise collaborations. And for the two lucky winners, the experience will be even more special as they get to meet George Birge in person at the Conce. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any country music fan.
Don't miss your chance to win this thrilling opportunity! To enter the contest, fans can visit Tequila Comisario's website and follow the instructions. The winners will be announced on August 1st, so be sure to enter before then. Tequila Comisario and George Birge are excited to give fans an unforgettable country music experience in Los Angeles. Get ready to sing along and dance the night away with two of the biggest names in country music on August 9th.
To enter the contest, fans can visit the Tequila Comisario website for information on the contest and concert. This contest is open to all legal residents of the United States who are 21 years of age or older. Don't miss your chance to win this incredible experience!
Tequila Comisario and George Birge are excited to bring this exclusive contest to fans in Los Angeles. This partnership showcases the brand's commitment to providing unique and unforgettable customer experiences. This concert is an opportunity to see George Birge live in concert and enjoy some of the best tequila in the market. Enter the contest now and prepare for an unforgettable night in Los Angeles.
**About Comisario Tequila:**
Founded on a passion for excellence and tradition, Comisario Tequila is renowned for crafting ultra-premium spirits that embody Mexico's rich heritage and vibrant culture. With a legacy of craftsmanship and a pursuit of perfection, Comisario offers a range of highly awarded tequila expressions that celebrate the spirit of innovation and the essence of tradition. Tequila Comisario has Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo, all highly awarded in the industry, from Double Gold to Platinum. Comisario Tequilas are additive-free, all-natural, artisanal, small-batch expressions and are widely available across America, where ultra-premium spirits are served and sold.
For more information, please visit TequilaComisario.com.
Tequila Comisario
Stellar Spirits & Wines Inc.
+1 714-242-5130
social@stellar-sw.com
