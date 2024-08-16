Facia Joins Coveted Google for Startups Cloud Program
Facia has gained a spot in the Google for Startups Cloud Program, which provides resources, services, and technical experts to accelerate startup growth.
Access to Google's resources is something most startups dream of. I'm sure that the resources of Google will enable us to make Facia the first choice for businesses & governments for their security.”LONDON, ENGLAND, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International deepfake detection and facial liveness solutions provider Facia has today gotten a spot in one of the most valuable programs for artificial intelligence-based startups, run by Google itself.
— Mujadad Naeem, CEO Facia
The ‘Google for Startups Cloud Program’ helps modern technology-first startups accelerate and scale their business faster and more efficiently using Google’s suite of resources curated especially for budding startups.
Some of the major benefits provided by the program include cost coverage for Google’s Cloud and Firebase services for over two years (in the form of credits); technical guidance and training from Google experts to help enhance team skill sets; access to a community of startup experts, investors, and partners; and specialized resources for AI and Web3-focused enterprises.
The company states that being a part of the program is a major step for them in enhancing the capabilities of not just their technology, but their businesses as a whole. It will help to enable opportunities that will help them to become a leader in the AI-based security and authentication solutions space.
Facia specializes in the use of artificial intelligence and facial biometrics to provide enhanced security solutions that create better security in use cases like access control, immigration and checkpoint automation, and more. The company states that it intends to continue to launch new and innovative security solutions with Google’s support.
Mujadad Naeem, CEO of Facia, had the following to say:
“Having access to some of the resources of one of the largest tech conglomerates in the world opens up opportunities most startups can only dream of. I am sure that the software, resources, and technical experts of Google will enable us to make Facia the first choice for businesses, governments, and other startups for their security needs.”
About Facia
Facia is one of the leading international deepfake prevention and detection solution providers, with services extending to over 190 countries across the globe. From 3D liveness detection solutions, to age estimation and iris recognition, Facia has a way to ensure your business’ security and legal compliance with some of the fastest and most accurate algorithms available in the market.
