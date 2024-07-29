A Protective Bunker in an Explosion of Deepfake Media

Celebrity Deepfakes are more common now.

Deepfakes started off as a harmless entertainment tool, but has become one of the biggest threats to personal identity and privacy.

Seeing deepfake videos of Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the U.S. elections, and I was convinced they were real! That’s when I decided there's a need for actual solution to find what’s authentic” — Mujadad Naeem, CEO - Facia