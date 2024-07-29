A Protective Bunker in an Explosion of Deepfake Media
Deepfakes started off as a harmless entertainment tool, but has become one of the biggest threats to personal identity and privacy.
Seeing deepfake videos of Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the U.S. elections, and I was convinced they were real! That’s when I decided there's a need for actual solution to find what’s authentic”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepfake prevention and facial recognition solutions provider Facia has today released a new deepfake detection solution for businesses and enterprises to protect against malicious generated media. The solution has the capability to detect whether a piece of uploaded content is authentic, or made using artificial intelligence.
— Mujadad Naeem, CEO - Facia
What started off as an entertainment tool has become one of the biggest risks to personal identity and privacy. Deepfake photos and videos are rampant on
online platforms.
From spreading disinformation and propagating political agendas, to taking revenge by putting people in reputation-damaging circumstances, all such malicious activities now utilize deepfakes. They are also used for stealing and recreating people’s identities to commit fraud. Telling what’s real online has now become a significant problem.
Public personalities, like politicians, are at risk nowadays from damaging deepfake media being disseminated from malicious individuals and opposing parties. An exponential increase in misinformation in what is now known as the ‘fake news’ epidemic, has made it highly difficult for people to maintain trust in online websites and social media.
To combat this, Facia has launched its AI-powered deepfake detection solutions. Their technology’s capabilities include being able to tell whether an uploaded image or video is made using AI, or a deepfake.
The company explains that while tools have previously existed for this purpose, the datasets on which they are trained have remained wholly inadequate to deal with the highly-realistic, modern versions of deepfakes that are seen today. Accuracy rates tend to be low enough to make such tools unreliable for serious application.
In contrast, during extensive testing of their algorithm, Facia’s deepfake detection services showed a 90% accuracy rate.
Mujadad Naeem, CEO of Facia, had this to say on the occasion:
“During the UK elections, every other story I would hear would be about how these would be the first ‘deepfake elections’ in the country. This was after personally seeing deepfake videos of Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the U.S. elections, and I was convinced they were real! That’s when I decided there needs to be some actual, reliable solution for figuring out what’s an authentic piece of media online, and Facia’s deepfake detection solutions were born.“
About Facia
Facia is one of the leading international deepfake prevention and detection solution providers, with services extending to over 190 countries across the globe. From 3D liveness detection solutions, to age estimation and iris recognition, Facia has a way to ensure your business’ security and legal compliance with some of the fastest and most accurate algorithms available in the market.
Mira Grace
Facia.ai
+44 7828 611651
facia.marketing@facia.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube