U.K Startup, Facia Secures iBETA Level 2 Compliance for Industry-Leading 3D Liveness Detection
Facia gains another competitive edge in the world of identity management and biometric verification.
We always focus on meeting the industry certifications that propel us towards the top of the industry. Our rigorous testing ensures that our clients can trust the robustness of our solutions.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s fastest & most accurate liveness detection platform, Facia, achieves iBETA Level 2 compliance. This achievement highlights Facia’s commitment to meet the highest quality standards and maintain its position as one of the top biometric verification companies in the world. Their current range of solutions include 3D liveness detection, face search & matching, age verification and iris detection.
— Mujadad Naeem, CEO Facia
iBeta testing was conducted on Facia’s android SDK v1.0.3 application on a OnePlus Nord 200 running Android 12. Similarly, the iOS SDK was conducted on Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max running iOS 16. A total number of 1500 presentation attacks were performed, 750 on each device (OnePlus Nord 200 & Iphone Pro Max), and not a single one of them was able to gain a liveness. This highlighted Facia’s proficiency in maintaining a 0% APCER (Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate).
Facia’s leadership believes in transforming the world of digital security by helping businesses onboard real customers only with a frictionless onboarding process. The organisation is currently helping businesses from a diverse range of industries including banking, KYC, crypto, airports and government level security agencies. With a 0% False Acceptance Rate (FAR) and a <1% False Rejection Rate (FRR), Facia continues to maintain its position as a leading identity verification solution.
Backed by AI-driven detection solutions, Facia’s technology surpasses any other identity verification provider. The organisation is committed to using a diverse range of datasets to ensure that its face recognition technology is 100% accurate and free of any racial or ethical bias.
Facia recently announced its all-new, state-of-the-art algorithm, Facia Morpheus 2.0. The algorithm has been specifically designed to tackle the rising threat of deepfake technology, and prevent incidents of fraud from all types of deepfakes. The company’s broader vision of 2030 is to help businesses secure their onboarding processes and verify 8 billion identities globally.
Mujadad Naeem
Facia
email us here