Royalton Barracks / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2003269
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: July 18, 2024, at approximately 1741 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Hartland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Kelsey Bennett
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 18th, 2024, at approximately 1741 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks, responded to reports of a commercial vehicle crashing into property and leaving the scene of the accident in the Town of Hartland, Windsor County, Vermont. Upon arrival to the scene, it was noted that the vehicle had caused damage to property, and the driver left the scene. Investigation determined the operator was Kelsey Bennett (35) of Windsor, Vermont. At a later date, Bennett was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 3rd, 2024, at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.