Royalton Barracks / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003269

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: July 18, 2024, at approximately 1741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Hartland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Kelsey Bennett

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 18th, 2024, at approximately 1741 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks, responded to reports of a commercial vehicle crashing into property and leaving the scene of the accident in the Town of Hartland, Windsor County, Vermont. Upon arrival to the scene, it was noted that the vehicle had caused damage to property, and the driver left the scene. Investigation determined the operator was Kelsey Bennett (35) of Windsor, Vermont. At a later date, Bennett was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 3rd, 2024, at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.