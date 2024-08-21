Canadian Space Company NordSpace Engages U.S. Partners at Fed Supernova Showcasing Space Launch and Hypersonic Systems

Spaceport Canada - U.S. Pad B

NordSpace Introduces Portable Space Launch Systems and Hypersonic Capabilities at the Leading US Department of Defense Innovation Show

There has never been a more critical time for Canada and the United States to work together to secure our allied interests and superiority in space.” — Rahul Goel, CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 21, 2024, Canadian space launch and defense company, NordSpace Corp. , announced that it is joining key American aerospace and defense stakeholders in government and industry to expand allied efforts between Canada and the United States to supply low-cost responsive space launch systems, Canadian spaceport access, and hypersonic capabilities.Alongside NordSpace’s meetings, a delegation of key officials from the Government of Canada will be joining NordSpace as the first Canadian company presenting at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas - the leading U.S. Department of Defense innovation show.On August 2, 2024, the Government of Canada and the United States concluded negotiations on the Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) to establish the bilateral legal and technical safeguards allowing the use of U.S. aerospace technology, expertise and data while ensuring the proper handling of sensitive U.S. technology in Canada. NordSpace also announced a multi-million dollar investment for Phase I of Spaceport Canada, a mission critical component of the company’s end-to-end space launch service. The TSA creates the opportunity for Pad B, a dedicated launch pad for U.S. launch vehicles at Spaceport Canada to serve as a critical resource for U.S. launch vehicles and assets.NordSpace is developing its end-to-end responsive space launch system called Tundra to provide low-cost and responsive access to orbit up to 500 kg. Relying on conventional JetA as its primary propellant and proprietary 3D printed metal manufacturing techniques, the entire system can be transported in three standard sea containers and a launch can be conducted anywhere within 24 hours of setup at a price of $5,000 per kilogram once fully operational. Promoting pan-domain rapid situational awareness is a key strategic priority for NordSpace.NordSpace’s CEO, Rahul Goel said “With ever increasing demand to rapidly access space, and global circumstances changing unpredictably, there has never been a more critical time for Canada and the United States to work together to secure our allied interests and superiority in space. The ability for NordSpace’s technologies to enable ultra low-cost, responsive, and portable access to space from anywhere on Earth means our nations will maintain space superiority and situational awareness in unprecedented ways. We are excited to be working with the U.S. Department of Defense on aligning NordSpace’s capabilities with our allied strategic interests.”Capital Factory’s Chief Operations Officer, Meg Vrabel said “We are excited to have NordSpace join Fed Supernova at Capital Factory, the premier defense innovation event of the year. This event connects promising companies and the U.S. government together and puts commercial technology in the hands of the DoD. Canada is a key ally and NordSpace has an important space launch platform that has broad potential across several areas of national importance. We look forward to working closely with NordSpace."When asked to comment on NordSpace's announcement of Spaceport Canada earlier this month, Space Canada's CEO and former Premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant said "The value of developing domestic space launch capabilities, including commercial, cannot be understated as it will allow us to launch Canadian space technologies from Canada. In addition to the fact that the demand for launch services is growing both nationally and globally, space is a strategic sector playing a pivotal role in defense by protecting our security and sovereignty, Canada needs to enhance its domestic launch capabilities."About NordSpaceNordSpace is a Canadian space engineering company developing a diverse range of space technologies, with the mission to “Go Anywhere in Space, From Anywhere on Earth”. NordSpace’s goal is to lead Canada and its allies into a new era of space exploration and deliver critically needed momentum, jobs, innovation, inspiration, national security and sovereignty. The company’s core divisions focus on the development of launch vehicles, satellites, spaceports and defense technologies. NordSpace is developing 3 classes of launch vehicles, named Taiga (sub-orbital), Boreal (light-orbital), and Tundra (orbital).

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.