Eastbound slow lane of I-64 closed for pavement repairs near Nitro

CHARLESTON, WV – The eastbound slow lane of Interstate 64 is temporarily closed between mile marker 44 and mile marker 46 for pavement repairs. Repairs are expected to be complete by late evening on Thursday, August 15, 2024, but the slow lane will likely be closed during the evening commute. The West Virginia Division of Highways will provide updates as work is complete.
