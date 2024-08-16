County Route 29, (Blackwater Falls Road), and other Blackwater Falls Park roads, will have lane closures beginning Thursday, August 15, 2024

TUCKER COUNTY, WV – County Route 29, (Black Waterfalls Road), and various other Blackwater Falls Park roads, Tucker County, will have lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2024, through Friday, August 23, 2024, for paving. Special accommodations for emergency vehicles and US mail, all other motorists are to expect delays and to seek alternate routes when possible.