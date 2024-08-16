West Virginia Turnpike northbound Exit 95 entrance ramp to close Thursday night, August 15, 2025

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The northbound entrance ramp to the West Virginia Turnpike (Interstate 77 and Interstate 64), at Exit 95 (WV 61, MacCorkle Avenue), will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2024, through 7 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2024, for a concrete repair. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact to the traveling public.



Drivers who want to access the Turnpike at northbound Exit 95 can either continue south and get on at Exit 89 (Marmet), or continue north on WV 61 to the 35th Street Bridge.​​