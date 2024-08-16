Poundmaker's Lodge Addiction Treatment Centre Opens

CANADA, August 16 - Released on August 15, 2024

Today, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod, SaskBuilds Minister Terry Jenson, and Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill joined representatives of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Battlefords community, and Indigenous leaders to celebrate the opening of the new Battlefords Treatment Centre in North Battleford.

The centre, operated by Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centres, will provide 14 withdrawal management and inpatient addictions treatment spaces to Saskatchewan residents through the publicly funded health care system.

"The 14 addictions treatment spaces opening at the new Battlefords Treatment Centre are part of our government's commitment to adding 500 addictions treatment spaces across the province to double capacity for treatment," McLeod said. "By helping people overcome addictions and by supporting recovery, we can save lives, heal families and strengthen our communities."

Poundmaker's Lodge has 50 years of experience providing addictions treatment and are recognized internationally, including for their approach to Indigenous culture and spirituality, which is a core component of the new Battlefords Treatment Centre.

"We are pleased to partner with Saskatchewan Government to offer these unique services to all residents of Saskatchewan in addressing addiction issues," Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centres Executive Director Brad Cardinal said. "Our mission is to foster healthier, more resilient communities throughout the province."

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement worked with Poundmaker's Lodge, the Ministry of Health, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on repurposing the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre for its new use as the Battlefords Treatment Centre.

"Opening the Battlefords Treatment Centre is an important step in ensuring timely, stable and accessible addictions treatment spaces for individuals in the Battlefords region," SHA Integrated Northern Health Vice President Andrew McLetchie said. "The SHA is pleased to be partnering with Poundmaker's Lodge, which will provide culturally appropriate and safe treatment to help clients overcome their addictions and live safe, healthy lives in recovery."

The 14 new addictions treatment spaces at the Battlefords Treatment Centre are in keeping with the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to adding 500 addictions treatment spaces across the province under Saskatchewan's new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions.

To date, the province has announced 213 new addictions treatment spaces, including the 14 spaces operated by Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford. The spaces also include 15 inpatient treatment spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster, 15 inpatient spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp, 26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan, 32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon, 60 inpatient treatment spaces in Lumsden, 15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake and 36 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

-30-

For more information, contact: