Vehicle Sought in Southwest Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft.

On August 15, 2024, at approximately 8:06 a.m., officers responded for a report of a theft in the 1800 block of Half Street, Southwest. Upon arrival the victim reported that when he returned to his vehicle, all four of his tires were stolen. The victim was unharmed during the theft.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24125011

