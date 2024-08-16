Vehicle Sought in Leaving After Colliding Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to a leaving after colliding offense in Northeast.

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, at approximately 1:59 p.m., officers were notified for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the 4600 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS was notified, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/7UJ7v3xZLPc

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24123052

###