Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Elite Tennis Camps for Girls Across The US
Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search find talented professionals; and can choose which student athletes get funding investment in Elite Tennis Camps www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!
Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search find talented professionals; and can choose which student athletes get funding investment in Elite Tennis Camps www.EliteGirlSports.com Preparing Tomorrow's Leaders!
Is your daughter a student athlete that loves tennis? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn Funding for Elite Tennis Camps to learn more visit www.SupportStudentAthletes.com
Since 1998, Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good has advocated to hire local US Talent www.SaveUSJobs.org
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund girl causes; the staffing agency will reward 10% of proceeds toward elite tennis camps.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!"
Recruiting for Good helps fund elite tennis camps to prepare girls for life; by rewarding 10% of fulltime placements earned.
Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; can choose which girl student athletes earn funding toward elite tennis camps.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you a US Company that loves to Support Girls and Team USA? Retain us today to find your next hire and also make a lasting difference by investing in Elite Tennis Camps that prepare tomorrow's leaders (IMG Academy, Nike, and Wilson)!"
How Companies Help Support Elite Girl Sports?
1. Retain Recruiting for Good to help find a talented professional.
2. After guarantee period is complete; company can choose which student athletes earn 10% of placement fee toward elite tennis camp.
3. To help Sponsor Team USA email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com; any job requirement.
About
Elite Girl Sports. Retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire; 10% of our placement fee will be rewarded to make a funding investment for a student athlete to attend an Elite Tennis Camp anywhere in the US. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good can choose which girls benefit from our meaningful solution. To learn more visit www.EliteGirlSports.com We reward investments in Elite Tennis Camps that teach girls skills to excel in sports and life!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Elite Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Girl Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Party for Good? Teach Girls to Lead! Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest and Most Rewarding Leadership Development Program; We Train Girl Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World. This immersive training program includes; learning/practicing a foreign language (become multi-lingual), teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. www.2028AmbassadorTeam.com to Welcome The World! Training Only 10 Girls Every Year...
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram