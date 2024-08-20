The Life-Saving Health Tool Millions Are Missing: A Medical ID

People with medical conditions need a way to communicate their needs in an emergency. A medical ID bracelet provides critical medical information, potentially saving lives.
— Karen Cassel, CEO at MedicAlert Foundation
USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, 2.6 million people receive harmful emergency medical treatment that could have been prevented. Tragically, 250,000 people die due to misdiagnosis in emergency rooms. These alarming statistics reveal a critical oversight in emergency preparedness—a lack of proper medical identification. Medical IDs, such as bracelets or tags, can provide life-saving information, ensuring better outcomes during emergencies.

The Overlooked Health Essential: Medical Identification

Being prepared for emergencies is crucial for everyone, but it is especially vital for individuals with chronic medical conditions such as allergies, asthma, diabetes, dementia, epilepsy, and heart disease. According to the CDC, 129 million Americans live with one or more major health conditions.

For these people, a medical ID is not just a piece of jewelry; it is a life-saving tool that can communicate vital health information when a person is unable to do so themselves. In situations where every second counts, a medical ID can mean the difference between life and death.

Raising Awareness During MedicAlert Awareness Month

This August, MedicAlert, the original and leading provider in medical identification, raises awareness about the importance of medical IDs during MedicAlert Awareness Month. Medical identification – such as the iconic MedicAlert bracelet – provides critical information to first responders or bystanders in the event a person is unable to communicate during a crisis.

The medical ID was invented in 1956 by Dr. Marion Collins for his daughter, who nearly died from a severe allergic reaction. Soon after, Dr. Collins founded the non-profit MedicAlert Foundation to make their life-saving bracelet and emergency response services available to more people living with allergies and other chronic medical conditions.

Why Medical IDs Matter

“In a medical crisis, every second counts,” says Karen Cassel, CEO at MedicAlert Foundation. “People with medical conditions need a way to communicate their needs in an emergency - especially if they're incapacitated. A medical information bracelet like MedicAlert provides critical medical information, potentially saving lives. This August, we encourage everyone to learn more about medical IDs and consider getting one for themselves and their loved ones.”

For more than 68 years, MedicAlert IDs and memberships have provided lifesaving medical information to first responders, ensuring they know their patient’s medical history including allergies, medical conditions, medications, implanted devices, and other important details. With this data, emergency personnel can deliver safer, faster care in an emergency.

About

MedicAlert Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, and the creator of the original medical ID. Since 1956, MedicAlert has helped people with chronic medical conditions receive fast and accurate emergency care. The MedicAlert emblem is globally recognized by first responders and emergency personnel, who engage MedicAlert’s 24/7 live Emergency Response Team for the patient’s full health details and connection to emergency contacts. MedicAlert protects millions of members in the U.S. and through 10 global affiliates. For more information, visit medicalert.org.

