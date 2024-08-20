The Life-Saving Health Tool Millions Are Missing: A Medical ID

About

MedicAlert Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, and the creator of the original medical ID. Since 1956, MedicAlert has helped people with chronic medical conditions receive fast and accurate emergency care. The MedicAlert emblem is globally recognized by first responders and emergency personnel, who engage MedicAlert’s 24/7 live Emergency Response Team for the patient’s full health details and connection to emergency contacts. MedicAlert protects millions of members in the U.S. and through 10 global affiliates. For more information, visit medicalert.org.