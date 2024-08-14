Submit Release
Governor Pritzker Awards Loans to Licensed Social Equity Cannabis Dispensaries

ILLINOIS, August 14 - Second round of Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program provides $5.5 million in loans to social equity dispensaries


CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the recipients of $5.5 million in loans through Round II of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program. Through the program, 23 qualified, licensed social equity dispensaries are receiving $240,000 Direct Forgivable Loans (DFL) financed by the State of Illinois.


"Since day one, my administration has put equity at the forefront of building the most accessible cannabis industry in the nation," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program, we're giving social equity licensees the resources they need to grow their businesses - righting decades of injustice while providing opportunities for economic success in our state's historically disinvested communities."


After providing approximately $22 million through Round I of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program to craft growers, infusers, and transporters, DCEO opened Round II for adult-use dispensaries. Loan recipients are social equity Conditional and Adult Use Dispensing Organizations licensed by the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This round of funding was open to dispensaries who received licenses prior to the July 2023 dispensary license lottery.


"The Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program is actively reshaping the cannabis industry by strengthening businesses, creating jobs, and boosting economic growth," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "However, the impact of these investments goes beyond business development. We are demonstrating a tangible commitment to equity, removing barriers and promoting inclusivity in the cannabis sector."


Applicants were selected based on factors including social equity status, financial need, financial resources, and progress toward becoming operational.


"Licensed social equity cannabis dispensaries throughout the state are now benefitting from loans offered by the State of Illinois," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This Direct Forgivable Loan Program is the latest of a variety of programs designed to promote equity in Illinois' growing cannabis industry."


Applicant Name

Alternate Name

City

Loan Amount

Blounts&Moore LLC

Market 96

Cairo

$240,000

Blounts&Moore LLC

Market 96

Chicago

$240,000

Blounts&Moore LLC

Market 96

Oswego

$240,000

Blounts&Moore LLC

Market 96

Belleville

$240,000

Do Mor Development, LLC

N / A

Lincoln

$240,000

DSG Opco IL, LLC

N / A

Chicago

$240,000

Fly Society Group of Aurora, LLC

AuraLight

Aurora

$240,000

High Haven Dispensary, LLC

N / A

Elgin

$240,000

Indus365 LLC

Mystic Green - Decatur

Decatur

$240,000

InLabs I LLC

N / A

Springfield

$240,000

Lighthouse Dispensing Company LLC

Herb Social

Chicago

$240,000

Morgan and Hope, LLC

N / A

Chicago

$240,000

Murray Food Services, Inc.

Galaxy 1, Inc.

Richton Park

$240,000

Navada Labs, LLC

Blyss Dispensary

Chicago

$240,000

Project Equity Illinois, Inc.

Cookies Bloomington

Bloomington

$240,000

Project Equity Illinois, Inc.

Cookies Peoria Heights

Peoria Heights

$240,000

Project Equity Illinois, Inc.

Cookies Pontoon Beach

Pontoon Beach

$240,000

River Bluff Cannabis Inc

N / A

Roselle

$240,000

Seven Point of Illinois LLC

N / A

Danville

$240,000

Triumph 7 Investments LLC

Snap Canna

Elk Grove Village

$240,000

Triumph 7 Investments LLC

Snap Canna

Pontiac

$240,000

UHCC Inc.

Bridge City Collective

East Dubuque

$240,000

WAH Group LLC

CloudHaven Dispensary

South Beloit

$240,000

"As part of the Pritzker Administration, we are committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people from all backgrounds - and all of Illinois - have the opportunity to join the most equitable cannabis industry in the country," said Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer Erin Johnson. "Today's announcement means critical funding for dispensaries and applicants across the state to open their businesses and create a stronger cannabis industry, meaning a stronger economy for Illinois."


Information on Direct Forgivable Loan Program Structure

Eligibility

Qualified, licensed social equity dispensaries

Selection Process

Selection for funding was prioritized based on factors including social equity status, operational status, and a financial assessment.

Lender

State of Illinois

Interest Rates

4% after an 18-month grace period of no required payments and 0% interest; applicants can also pursue forgiveness prior to accruing any interest.

Options for Forgiveness

The loan principal is 100% forgivable upon providing documentation for eligible business expenses.

"Social equity dispensaries have a real opportunity to succeed in our state by benefitting from this Direct Forgivable Loan program," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Chicago). "The State of Illinois is committed to reducing barriers to entry into the cannabis industry and supporting communities that have historically suffered from disinvestment."


"Illinois is paving the way by prioritizing equity through its cannabis industry loan programs," said Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago). "The latest round of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program is providing critical support to social equity dispensaries across Illinois."


Information on Prior Lending Rounds


The Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program is a first-of-its-kind program that was launched with the goal of providing loans to social equity licensees. Through loans made available by DCEO, 33 craft growers, infusers, and transporters were provided approximately $22 million in loans in Round I. 80% of the Round I loans were awarded to Minority and Women-Owned Business (M/WBE) firms, with approximately 84% of the loan amount shares going to M/WBE firms.




